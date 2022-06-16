There is power in the community stories we tell

By Corazon (Corrie) Mwende

The responsibility laid upon us humanitarian and human rights communicators is integral to the work around policy reformation in socio-economic development and influencing public opinion on humanitarian emergencies especially when a story is told in collaboration with media.

In 2007/08 a group of bloggers and software developers who had witnessed the acts of violence on the Kenyan people, came together to create a platform where voices of the citizens would be highlighted in form of stories, to capture the injustices that were the post-election violence. The platform which was dubbed Ushahidi (testimony) evolved into a global not-for-profit technology company that through its crowdsourcing tools has amplified the voices of communities to inform decisions, stop suffering and influence change. A progression ascertaining that the stories we tell at whatever capacity- visual, written or audio are a tool for change, and they matter.

I remember in 2021 where with Red Cross teams I visited a small community in Pandanguo Village (Boni Forest) an area where there is limited access to "outsiders" due to the historical insecurity challenges that the community has faced. In this location mostly emergency responders and KDF have open entry. This was a huge opportunity to get clearance for journalists and have them accompany us, so that they can air some of the social issues that the community grapples with especially in an environment encountering triple humanitarian disasters - conflict, drought and COVID19. The outcome of these stories both on social and mainstream media was seeing more donor partners coming on board to support with fast quick wins such as provision of food and other basic items as well as psychosocial support.

Over the past 3 years, and most recently throughout this hunger crisis that the country is facing, I have had the opportunity to visit affected areas so far flung within some of the Arid and Semi-Arid Counties where the socio- economic disparities of communities display an impoverished people living in penury.

When I talk to community members and listen to them narrate the challenges they face calling on humanitarian action that would reduce their suffering, one question comes to mind. Who tells the stories of communities who live in areas that are so hard to reach? Geographically, economically and socially detached from a world that is bustling with development and ideas of it? If not us, then who?

The task assigned to us addresses socioeconomic barriers not just to show the dull and gloom that our fellow global and local citizens experience, but to also advocate for change. The stories we tell help to make connections by sharing knowledge. As communicators we have the power to provide platforms through which unheard and overlooked voices can effectively tell their stories.

*"Humanitarian action is not a one-off effort. It requires persistence, diligence and compassion. Advocacy through good communications that consistently leverages all political and public channels and decision-makers, is powered by dynamic and visionary leaders communicating to mobilize partnerships while conveying inspiring human stories of those affected in overcoming the challenges they face. In short, good storytelling to provoke change in response to humanitarian crises requires consistent communication which engages the head, heart and hands of diverse target audience to promote meaningful action." *The Power of Storytelling for advocacy- IOMUN, Immigration and The Institute of International Humanitarian Affairs.

Our everyday assignment to break complex global issues through advocacy stories is a simple declaration that communicators within the human rights and humanitarian sector evoke change by raising awareness on the issues that marginalized and discriminated people experience. Let's keep telling the stories. If not us, then who?

Corazon (Corrie) Mwende is a Senior Communications Officer at Kenya Red Cross Society.