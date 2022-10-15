Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The month of September was very hot and dry. No rainfall was recorded making the overall rainfall percentage to be below the normal range. Vegetation condition was on a deteriorating trend registering VCI of less than 35 which was also below normal.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Livestock body condition was poor for large ruminants and fair for small ruminants. Livestock in migration was reported along the Meru National park from counties of Isiolo and Garissa hence posing a risk of market sensitive Livestock diseases.
Term of trade dropped by half of the normal, due to high food prices against low small stock ruminant prices and is likely to remain so. This is attributed to insignificant stocks
Milk production and consumption was within the normal threshold however, most animals in the region are of indigenous breed whose production is always low over the season.
Access Indicators
- Water distance was 3.7km which was 23% above normal occasioned by extensive water rationing due to low river flows.
Utilization Indicators
CSI was above normal by 58% indicating households were employing consumption based coping mechanism more frequently.
Children at risk of malnutrition has increased by 63% to 4.9% of normal. FCS dropped to 32.23% compared to 77.21% normally.
The drought phase in September for Tharaka Nithi was at alarm with a deteriorating trend.