Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The month of September was very hot and dry. No rainfall was recorded making the overall rainfall percentage to be below the normal range. Vegetation condition was on a deteriorating trend registering VCI of less than 35 which was also below normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

Livestock body condition was poor for large ruminants and fair for small ruminants. Livestock in migration was reported along the Meru National park from counties of Isiolo and Garissa hence posing a risk of market sensitive Livestock diseases.

Term of trade dropped by half of the normal, due to high food prices against low small stock ruminant prices and is likely to remain so. This is attributed to insignificant stocks

Milk production and consumption was within the normal threshold however, most animals in the region are of indigenous breed whose production is always low over the season.

Access Indicators

Water distance was 3.7km which was 23% above normal occasioned by extensive water rationing due to low river flows.

Utilization Indicators