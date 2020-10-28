Kenya
Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
No rainfall was recorded in the month of September, however, light showers were experienced in localised areas. The October to December rainfall onset is expected from 3rd week of October and continue to the 3rd week of December. The short rains are expected to be depressed with uneven distribution in time and space as forecasted by the Meteorological department.
Status of water sources was declining with water rationing being experience is trading centres where piped water is used.
Vegetation cover across the County remained normal but on a reducing trend which was also manifested in Pasture and browse condition.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
- Livestock body condition was good and stable. Food stocks at household levels were normal but fast depleting due to depressed economy from the Covid 19 containment measures.
Access Indicators
Livestock and commodity prices remained stable with marginal changes due to return to normalcy of market.
Household water distance increased but remained within the normal range due to good status of water sources.
Milk production and consumption was normal which led to low malnutrition cases.
Utilization Indicators
- Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in the month of September was normal and stable.