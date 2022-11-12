Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 OND season onset delayed however, light showers were experienced as from the 4th week of October. Realized showers were sporadic accounting for 22.4% of normal.Vegetation Condition Index was below normal at 30.48.

 Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Livestock body condition was poor for both large and small ruminants. There were incidences of immigrant herds reported along the Meru National park of approximately 1,000 heads posing a risk of market sensitive livestock diseases and resource based conflicts.

 Term of trade was 42% of normal indicating household deteriorating purchasing power.

 Maize price was 85% above normal and is likely to remain high due to low stocks from traders attributed to poor harvests.

 Livestock prices for small ruminants especially goat was 18.2% below normal attributed to poor body condition occasioned by poor forage condition .

 Milk production and consumption was low and is likely to remain so due to low production which is attributed to indigenous breeds.

Access Indicators

 Water distance was 74% above normal registering 6.1 km up from 3.5Km. Rationing for piped water heightened as frequency of supply reduced to twice per week. In addition, there was acute shortage in schools and hospitals.

Utilization Indicators

 CSI and MUAC were above normal and deteriorating trend indicating high household stress in obtaining food and high malnutrition levels respectively.As a result FCS dropped to 17.6% which could be rated as poor.

 In conclusion drought phase for Tharaka Nithi was at alarm with a deteriorating phase.