Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall was recorded from the 3rd week of October which was normal onset, however, the amount received was still below normal. Status of water sources was still below normal with a slight improvement. Disruption of water supply remained frequent in homes and centres with piped water due to rationing occasioned by low volumes and poor water quality in rivers.

Household water distance and Livestock watering distance from grazing area was below normal and almost the same as of the previous month of September due to water shortage. The overall vegetation cover across the County declined followed by deterioration in pasture and browse due to slow regeneration caused by prolonged dry spell.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

- Livestock body condition was poor and deteriorating while food stocks at household levels was below normal and declining due to poor harvest. Markets operation was normal for both livestock and food commodities but the situation is likely to deteriorate due to high food commodity prices and low livestock prices.

Access Indicators

- Household water distance was above normal due to below normal status of water sources. Milk production and consumption was low and below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

- Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in October was at alert and the condition was worsening.