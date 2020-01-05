Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Rainfall received in November was above normal which was good for crops, pasture and browse development. Weather condition was wet and cold. Recharge of water sources was over 100% with floods been witnessed in selective areas which affected transport and swept away crops and few houses in areas bordering River Tana in Tharaka North sub Counties.

▪ Water contamination has increased hence need to intensify water treatment to avoid water related diseases. The 3months cumulative vegetation cover across the County was normal. However there are selective cases of Fall Army Worm which is a threat to Food Security.

Production Indicators

▪ Livestock body condition for both cattle and goats was fair and improving. Food Stock at households’ level was low with a reducing trend due to high food commodity prices which continued to increase.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices have improved while food commodity prices has increased. Household water distance reduced across all the livelihood Zones due to high recharge level of both surface and underground water source. Milk production and consumption increased which will in turn lead to low malnutrition cases.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition increased due to low food stock at Household level.

▪ Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in November was at Recovery and the trend was improving.