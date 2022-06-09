Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• There was depressed rainfall in the month of May. A spatial average of 19.4mm was received from 8 rain gauge stations which was 33.8% of the LTA. Status of water sources was below normal and reducing due to low recharge. Water rationing was frequent, especially for piped water system which undermined access to clean water.

• The overall vegetation cover across the County was below normal and reducing. Most crops planted during the season were showing signs of water stress especially green grams and other cereal crops.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

Livestock body condition was fair but reducing while food stocks at household levels was below normal and declining. Both livestock and food commodities prices were almost the same as of the previous month. Market operation was normal for both livestock and food commodities. Food commodity prices were high and are likely to continue increasing due to low stocks while Livestock prices were reducing and are expected to worsen due to poor long rains performance. Milk production and consumption was still low but above normal.

Access Indicators

Household water distance increased but was normal while Livestock watering distance to grazing areas also increased but remained almost the same as of the previous month.

Utilization Indicators