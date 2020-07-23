Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Rainfall amount and spatial distribution in May was normal. An average of 27mm was received and it was unevenly distributed. The Weather condition for May was fairly cold. Crop condition, forage condition and water status were normal. Vegetation cover across the County was above normal an indication of good pasture and browse condition.

▪ The current biggest contributing factor to vulnerability of the county in term of food security in the month of May is Covid 19 which has disrupted market operation hence making prices of livestock to drop and that of food commodities outside the county to increase. Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Livestock body condition was good and improving. Food Stock at households’ level was stable and the situation was improving due to onset of harvest. However, disruption of market operations, business and transport uncertainty has affected household income from crops and livestock sales.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices increased due to return to normalcy of market while food commodity prices portrayed a downward trend due to onset of harvesting. Household water distance was within the normal range due to good status of water sources. Milk production and consumption was normal which led to low malnutrition cases.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in the month of May was normal and stable.