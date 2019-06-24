Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of May was dry with rainfall being received for the last week in some rain gauge stations. Rains received was below the long term average. An average of 29.51 mm of rainfall was received during the last week of May in most of the rain gauge stations for an average of 1 day. The rainfall received was still below the normal range of 80-120% of the long term average.
The 3 months cumulative vegetation cover across the County reduced from that of the previous month and it was below the long term average portraying an extreme vegetation deficit.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
The condition of pasture and browse was below normal and it reduced from that of the previous month. Livestock body condition reduced from that of the previous month due to reduction in pasture and browse.
Food Stock at households’ level was low with a reducing trend due to diminishing stock from the short rains harvest and commodity prices.
Access Indicators
Livestock prices decreased while commodity prices increased and in some instances remained the same. Grazing distance and household water distance was almost the same as that of the previous month.
Milk production and consumption decreased due to poor pasture and browse which was unfavourable for high milk yield.
Utilization Indicators
Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition increased from that of the previous month due to low food stock at Household level.
- Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in May was still at late alert with a deteriorating trend.