Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Onset of the long rainfall was on the 3rd week of March.The Kenya meteorology department are forecasting enhanced long rainfall.Thest three weeks of March were hot and dry whereby most of the indicators were below normal to near normal and deteriorating.

Status of water sources was below normal and deteriorating occasioned by rationing of piped water system in towns.

• The overall vegetation cover across the County was normal with pasture and browse ranging from fair to poor due to degeneration from the heat and overgrazing.

• Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Livestock body condition was fair and deteriorating while food stocks at household levels was below normal and declining. Both livestock and food commodities prices were almost the same as of previous months. Market operation was normal for both livestock and food commodities. Food commodity prices were high and are likely to continue increasing due to low stocks while Livestock prices are modest and expected to improve due to onset of the long rains .Milk production and consumption was low and below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Household water distance was normal due to normal status of water sources but increased while Livestock watering distance from grazing area was normal and increased from that of the previous months due to low levels and declined in recharge.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Following all the prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in March was still at alert stage and the condition was deteriorating.