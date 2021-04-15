Kenya
Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
There was false onset of rainfall during the 2 nd week of March. An average Rainfall of 24.2 mm was recorded in March which was below normal. Status of water sources realised a slight decline but still remained normal. The overall vegetation cover across the County showed some reduction but still remained normal, this was enhanced by the use of crop residue to supplement forage.
Farming activities in March were land preparation and planting.
From the weather forecast and participatory scenario planning, onset of rainfall was expected from 3rd to 4th week of March.
Enhanced rainfall was also expected in the upper parts of Tunyai, upper Gakurungu, Thiiti and upper Ntoroni while depressed rainfall was expected in Chakariga, Kamanyaki, Gituma,
Marimanti, Gatue , Maragwa and Kathangachini.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Livestock body condition was fair while food stocks at household levels was improving due to the short rains harvest. Markets operation was normal both for commodities and Livestock while the trading volumes was normal.
Access Indicators
Livestock prices were high while commodity prices were fairly stable due to good pasture condition and the availability of short rain stock. Household water distance was normal due normal status of water. Milk production and consumption was normal range.
Utilization Indicators
Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in March was normal but deteriorating