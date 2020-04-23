Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Onset of the long rains was on the 1 st week of March. Average amount of 130mm was received which was normal. The Weather for March was wet and cold. Status of water sources was good.

▪ Vegetation cover across the County was above normal an indication of good pasture and browse condition. However, the biggest threat to food security in Tharaka Nithi County was infestation of dessert locust in Gatunga Ward but the situation has being managed by multistakeholder interventions and the process is still ongoing.

▪ The current biggest contributing factor to vulnerability of the county in term of food security in the month of March is Covid 19 which has disrupted market operation hence making prices of livestock to drop.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Livestock body condition was good and improving. Food Stock at households’ level was good and stable but the situation may deteriorate due to market, production, business and transport uncertainty.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices dropped due to poor market operation while food commodity prices portrayed a downward trend. Household water distance was within the normal range due to good status of both surface and underground water sources. Milk production and consumption was normal which led to low malnutrition cases.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition decreased due to improved food availability and accessibility at Household level.

▪ Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in March was normal and stable.