Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Onset of the long rains was on the 3rd week of March which was normal while cessation was on the 4th week of May which was also normal .The long rains was erratic and depressed. No rainfall was received in June. Status of water sources was below normal and reducing due to low recharge during the season. Water rationing was frequent,especially for piped water system in trading centres such as Tunyai which undermined access to clean water.

• The overall vegetation cover across the County was below normal and reducing. Most crops were been harvested but the drop in yield is more than 60% of the long term average for the season.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

Livestock body condition was fair but reducing while food stocks at household levels was below normal and declining. Livestock prices were low and reducing while food commodities prices were higher and increasing. Market operation was normal for both livestock and food commodities. Food commodity prices are likely to continue increasing due to low stocks and poor harvests while Livestock prices were reducing and are expected to worsen due to poor long rains performance.Milk production and consumption was still low .

Access Indicators

Household water distance increased but was normal while Livestock watering distance to grazing areas also increased but remained almost the same as of the previous month.

Utilization Indicators