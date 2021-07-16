Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 No rainfall was recorded in the month of June which was normal compared to the normal range of 80- 120%. Status of water sources was stable and within the normal range due to normal recharge level during the long rain season. However, there was disruption of water supply due to vandalism and breakages especially for piped water system due to construction works.

 There was a decline in contamination of rivers due to decrease in pollution of rivers which are the main source of piped water systems in towns and major trading centres such as Marimanti.

The overall vegetation cover across the County showed remarkable improvement due to enhanced long rain season which led to increased regeneration of pasture and browse.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Livestock body condition was fair to good while food stocks at household levels was normal due to onset of the long rains harvest. Markets operation was normal for livestock but showed a decline for commodities due to diminishing stocks of cereals.

Access Indicators

 There was a general decline of both Livestock and commodity prices due to high demand for income used as school fees.

Household water distance was normal due normal status of water sources. Milk production and consumption was within the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

 Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in June was normal and the condition was improving.