Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The month of June was dry with drizzles being received in few areas. An average of 13.75 mm of rainfall was received during the first week of June which was insignificant to crops and pasture regeneration.
- The 3months cumulative vegetation cover across the County indicated a severe deficit and it was below the long term average.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
- The condition of pasture and browse was below normal and it reduced from that of the previous month. Livestock body condition reduced from that of the previous month due to reduction in pasture and browse.
- Cattle were greatly affected due to insufficient pasture especially in the Marginal Mixed Farming Zone of Gatunga and Chakariga Wards.
- Food Stock at households’ level was low with a reducing trend due to diminishing stock from previous harvest and high commodity prices.
- School dropout cases is high at 5% and 10% in Secondary and primary schools respectively due to the worsening drought situation.
Access Indicators
- Livestock prices decreased while commodity prices increased. Grazing distance and household water distance was almost the same as that of the previous month with acute shortage been experienced in Marginal Mixed Farming Zone. Milk production and consumption decreased.
Utilization Indicators
- Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition increased from that of the previous month due to low food stock at Household level.
- Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in June was at Late Alert with a deteriorating trend.