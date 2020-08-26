Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ No rainfall was received during the month of July which was normal during this period. Crop condition, forage condition and water status were normal.

▪ Vegetation cover across the County was normal an indication of good pasture and browse.

▪ The current biggest contributing factor to vulnerability of the county in terms of food security in the month of July was Covid 19 but the situation is improving after uplifting of restrictions during the first week of the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Livestock body condition was good and improving. Food Stock at households’ level was stable and the situation was improving due to long rain harvesting. However disruption of market operations, business and transport uncertainty affected household income from crops and livestock sales but the situation stabilized after uplifting of the restriction in the first week of July.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices increased due to return to normalcy of market while food commodity prices portrayed a downward trend due to ongoing harvesting.

▪ Household water distance was within the normal range due to good status of water sources. Milk production and consumption was normal which led to low malnutrition cases.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in the month of July was normal and stable.