Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The 3 months cumulative vegetation cover across the County indicated below normal condition, which was also below the long-term average.

The weather condition for the month of July was dry and sunny. No rainfall was recorded during the month, which made permanent river flows to be low while most seasonal rivers and boreholes dried up.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

The condition of pasture and browse was below normal and it reduced from that of the previous month. Livestock body condition reduced from that of the previous month due to reduction in pasture and browse.

Cattle affected due to insufficient pasture especially in the Marginal Mixed Farming Zone of Gatunga and Chakariga Wards.

Food Stock at households’ level was low with a reducing trend due to poor harvest and high food commodity prices. Crop failure across the county is estimated at over 90% of the total farms planted.