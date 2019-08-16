16 Aug 2019

Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The weather condition for the month of July was dry and sunny. No rainfall was recorded during the month, which made permanent river flows to be low while most seasonal rivers and boreholes dried up.

  • The 3 months cumulative vegetation cover across the County indicated below normal condition, which was also below the long-term average.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • The condition of pasture and browse was below normal and it reduced from that of the previous month. Livestock body condition reduced from that of the previous month due to reduction in pasture and browse.

  • Cattle affected due to insufficient pasture especially in the Marginal Mixed Farming Zone of Gatunga and Chakariga Wards.

  • Food Stock at households’ level was low with a reducing trend due to poor harvest and high food commodity prices. Crop failure across the county is estimated at over 90% of the total farms planted.

  • School dropout cases is high at 5% and 10% in Secondary and primary schools respectively due to the worsening drought situation.

Access Indicators

  • Livestock prices decreased while food commodity prices increased. Grazing distance and household water distance was almost the same as that of the previous month with acute shortage been experienced in Marginal Mixed Farming Zone. Milk production and consumption was low with a reducing trend leading to increased malnutrition cases.

Utilization Indicators

  • Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition increased due to low food stock at Household level. - Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in July was at Alarm with a deteriorating trend.

