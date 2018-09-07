07 Sep 2018

Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- The month of July was characterised by intervals of calm, cloudy and sunny weather condition with selective parts of the county receiving some showers of rainfall.
- No actual rainfall was recorded in all the rain gauge stations however, water level in rivers remained normal compared to the long term average. Vegetation cover across the County was normal with a reducing trend compared to the previous month.

Production Indicators
- The condition of pasture and browse was normal but it reduced slightly from that of the previous month. Livestock body condition for cattle and goats improved and it remained good due to presence of a variety of animal feeds especially from crop residue.
- Food Stock at households’ level improved due to the ongoing long rain harvesting.

Access Indicators
- Livestock prices increased due to improved body condition while commodity prices reduced due to high supplies from the ongoing harvest. Grazing and household water distance increased from that of the previous month due to reduction of rainfall amount leading to less pasture compared to that of the previous month.
- Milk production and consumption improved from that of June.

Utilization Indicators
- Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition decreased from that of the previous month and remained within the normal range.
- Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in July remained Normal and the trend was improving.

