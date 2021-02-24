Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The weather condition during the month of January was dry and cold. No Rainfall was recorded during the month which was a normal occurrence during that time of the year.

▪ Status of water sources was normal due to the average cumulative rainfall received during the short rain season.

▪ The overall vegetation cover across the County showed some improvement and it was normal however, there was invasion of dessert locusts in parts of Gatunga, Nkondi, Marimanti and Mukothima wards which slightly destroyed forage and unharvested crops. Quelea birds were also causing destruction to unharvested cereals and they were a great threat to sorghum and millet production. Crop yield was expected to drop by about 10 to 20% of the long term yield due to the afore mentioned factors.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Livestock body condition was good while food stocks at household levels was improving due to the onset of the short rains harvest. Markets operation was normal both for commodities and Livestock and the trading volumes was normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices were high while commodity prices were fairly stable due to good pasture condition and onset of the harvesting.

▪ Household water distance was normal due normal status of water

▪ Milk production and consumption was within the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in January was normal with a mixed trend.