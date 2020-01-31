Kenya
Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- Average amount of rainfall received in January was above normal which was good for pasture and browse development. The Weather condition for January was wet and cold. Recharge of water sources was over 100%.
- Most of the crops are mature hence need to avoid post-harvest losses due to heavy rain and contamination of crops by aflatoxin.
- There was infestation of pasture, browse and crops by dessert locusts in Maragwa, Kathanga chini, Kathagani, Kathiriku, Karangare, Makithi, Yombo and the surrounding area which was a threat to food security.
- The 3months cumulative vegetation cover across the County was normal but there is a threat to its quality and quantity posed by locusts.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
- Livestock body condition for both cattle and goats was fair and improving. Food Stock at households’ level was good and the situation was still improving due to the ongoing harvest.
Access Indicators
Livestock prices improved while food commodity prices showed a downward trend. Household water distance reduced across all the livelihood Zones due to high recharge level of both surface and underground water sources. Milk production and consumption increased which will in turn lead to low malnutrition cases. Utilization Indicators
Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition decreased due to improvement of food availability and accessibility at Household level.
Seasonal Calendar
- Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in January was Normal and the trend was improving.