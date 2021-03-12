Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The weather condition during the month of February was dry and hot. An average Rainfall of 9.7mm was recorded during the month which was a normal occurrence during that time of the year. Status of water sources realised a slight decline but still remained normal due to the average cumulative rainfall received during the short rainy season.

▪ The overall vegetation cover across the County showed some improvement and it was normal, this was enhanced by the use of crop residue to supplement forage. Farming activities during this time of the year was harvesting and threshing. Crop yield was expected to drop by about 10 to 20% of the long term yield due to erratic short rains and Quelea birds/ locust infestation in some parts of the County.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Livestock body condition was good while food stocks at household levels was improving due to the ongoing short rains harvest. Markets operation was normal both for commodities and Livestock and the trading volumes was normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices were high while commodity prices were fairly stable due to good pasture condition and the ongoing harvesting.

▪ Household water distance was normal due normal status of water

▪ Milk production and consumption was within the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in February was normal with a mixed trend.