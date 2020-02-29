Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Average amount of rainfall received in February was above normal and good for pasture and browse development. The Weather for February was a mixture of wet, hot and cold condition. Status of water sources was good. Most of the crops were at the harvesting stage.

▪ The biggest threat to food security in Tharaka Nithi County is infestation of dessert locust in Gatunga Ward. The production and spread of the locust is at an alarming rate and it is projected that the whole of Tharaka Nithi County might be affected if concerted effort is not applied by all stakeholders to end the menace.

▪ Although the vegetation cover across the County is normal, there is a threat to its quality and quantity which is posed by secondary locusts.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Livestock body condition for both cattle and goats was good and improving. Food Stock at households’ level was good and the situation was still improving due to the ongoing harvest.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices improved while food commodity prices continue to portray a downward trend. Household water distance was within the normal range across all the livelihood Zones due to good status of both surface and underground water sources. Milk production and consumption was normal which led to low malnutrition cases.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition decreased due to improvement of food availability and accessibility at Household level.

▪ Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in February was still Normal with an improving trend.