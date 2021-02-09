Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Rainfall continuation since onset has been good. An average of 68 mm was received in during the month of December which was 80% of the normal however, temporal distribution was uneven which greatly affected the yield of cereal crops. Status of water sources reduced but still remained within the normal range.

▪ The overall vegetation cover across the County was normal compared to the historical vegetation condition for December. Pasture condition showed some reduction but the condition remained within the normal range of good to fair.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Livestock body condition was fair while food stocks at household levels were depleting due to diminishing stocks from the long rains harvest. However, most food stocks are sourced from markets which are operational.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock and commodity prices were fairly stable with marginal changes due to the normal market forces.

▪ Household water distance increased due to reduction in recharge of water sources due to reduced rainfall but remained within the normal range.

▪ Milk production and consumption was below normal and decreased due to reduction in pasture. However, malnutrition level remained low due to food stocks especially pulses in selective households.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in December was normal with an improving trend.