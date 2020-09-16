Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ No rainfall was recorded in August which was normal during this long dry spell period lasting from July to mid-October. However, forage condition and water status remained normal.

▪ The normal short rain onset is expected from mid-October. The short rain is expected to perform better which will be the normal onset.

▪ Vegetation cover across the County remained normal but on a reducing trend which was also manifested in Pasture and browse condition.

▪ The current biggest contributing factor to vulnerability and food insecurity is Covid 19 pandemic but the situation is improving.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Livestock body condition was good and stable. Food Stock at households’ level was normal and stable due to normal long rain harvests.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock and commodity prices remained stable with marginal changes due to return to normalcy of market.

▪ Household water distance was within the normal range due to good status of water sources.

▪ Milk production and consumption was normal which led to low malnutrition cases.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in the month of July was normal and stable.