Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Weather condition for August was dry, sunny and hot. Acute water scarcity was witnessed in most areas. Water flow in Permanent River was very low while most seasonal rivers and boreholes dried up. ▪ The 3months cumulative vegetation cover across the County showed below normal condition which was similar for pasture and browse.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Livestock body condition reduced from that of the previous month due to reduction in pasture and browse. Cattle were greatly affected due to insufficient pasture especially in the Marginal Mixed Farming Zone of Gatunga and Chakariga Wards.

▪ Food Stock at households’ level was low with a reducing trend due to poor harvest and high food commodity prices which has continued to increase. Crop failure across the county is estimated to be over 90%.

▪ School dropout cases is high at 5% and 10% in Secondary and primary schools respectively due to the worsening drought situation.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices decreased while food commodity prices increased.

Grazing distance and household water distance was almost the same as that of the previous month with acute shortage been experienced in Marginal Mixed Farming Zone. Milk production and consumption was low with a reducing trend leading to increased malnutrition cases.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition increased due to low food stock at Household level.

▪ Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in August was still at Alarm with a deteriorating trend.