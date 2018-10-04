Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of August was characterised by intervals of dry, cloudy, sunny and cold weather condition.
No actual rainfall was recorded in all the rain gauge stations in August which made the trend of water sources to reduce although the water level still remained normal compared to the long term average. Vegetation cover across the County was normal but the trend reduced slightly compared to that of the previous month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
The condition of pasture and browse was normal but it reduced slightly from that of the previous month. Livestock body condition for cattle and goats improved and it remained good due to presence of a variety of animal feeds especially from crop residue.
Food Stock at households’ level improved due to the ongoing long rain harvest which commenced in the month of June.
Access Indicators
- Livestock prices reduced due to overdependence of livestock sales for income due to low commodity prices. Grazing and household water distance increased from that of the previous month due to absence of rainfall, leading to less pasture compared to that of the previous month. Milk production increased while consumption reduced from that of July due to use of substitute feed like porridge.
Utilization Indicators
Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition decreased from that of the previous month and remained within the normal range.
Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in August remained Normal with a stable trend.