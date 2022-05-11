Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Since onset of the long rains on the 3rd week of March in selective areas,enhanced rainfall was realized from the second week of April. A spatial average of 358.4mm from 8 rain gauge station was realized indicating 138% of the LTA. Status of water sources was normal and improving. However, increased water pollution and destruction of water infrastructure by running water,especially for piped water system undermined access to clean water. • The overall vegetation cover across the County was below normal but improving.

** Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)**

Production Indicators

Livestock body condition was fair and improving while food stocks at household levels was below normal and declining. Both livestock and food commodities prices were almost the same as of previous months. Market operation was normal for both livestock and food commodities. Food commodity prices were high and are likely to continue increasing due to low stocks while Livestock prices are modest and expected to improve due to onset of the long rains .Milk production and consumption was still low but above normal.

Access Indicators

Household water distance reduced and was normal due to normal status of water sources while Livestock watering distance from grazing area was normal and remained almost the same as that of the previous months due to improved recharge.

Utilization Indicators