12 May 2019

Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.04 MB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

  • The month of April was mainly hot and dry in the 1st and 2nd dekad.Most of the rainfall was received in the 3rd dekad. An average of 127.47 mm of rainfall was received during the last week of April in most of the rain gauge stations. The rainfall received was still below the normal range of 80-120% of the long term average.

  • The 3months cumulative vegetation cover across the County reduced from that of the previous month and it was below the long term average portraying an extreme vegetation deficit.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators

  • The condition of pasture and browse was below normal and it reduced from that of the previous month. Livestock body condition reduced from that of the previous month due to reduction in pasture and browse.

  • Food Stock at households’ level was low with a reducing trend due to diminishing stock from the short rains harvest.

Access Indicators

  • Livestock prices decreased while commodity prices increased and in some instances remained the same. Grazing distance and household water distance increased from that of the previous month.

  • Milk production and consumption decreased due to low TLU’s coupled by hot and dry condition which was unfavourable for high milk yield.

Utilization Indicators

  • Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition increased from that of the previous month due to low food stock at Household level.

  • Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in April was still at alert with a deteriorating trend.

