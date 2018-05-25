Tharaka Nithi County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- Onset of the long rains was on the 2nd week of March and has persisted to April. April rainfall increased from that of the previous month and it was above the normal range.

- The water recharge level in rivers was higher than 100% with floods been experienced in some parts of the County such as Karocho, Kiraka, Ruungu, Keeria, Mukothima, Kamanyaki, Kathangachini posing risk of water related diseases such as diarrhoea and cholera due to contamination of water sources.

- Vegetation cover across the County was normal with an improving trend due to persistent rainfall.

Production Indicators

- The condition of pasture and browse was normal and it improved from that of the previous month. Livestock body condition for cattle and goats also improved from fair to good.

- Food Stock at households’ level improved due to improvement of market operation for both commodity and livestock.

Access Indicators

- Livestock and commodity prices were within their normal range while grazing and household water distance decreased from that of the previous month due to persistent rains.

- Milk production and consumption per household still remained low.

Utilization Indicators

- Percentages of children at risk of malnutrition decreased from that of the previous month and remained within the normal range.

- Following all the above prevailing conditions, the overall drought phase in April was Normal and the trend was improving.