Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: ALARM-WORSENNING

Biophysical Indicators

• Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends away from expected seasonal ranges.

• No rainfall were received in the month of September 2022.

• The September Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura, Galole and Tana Delta sub-county are below normal and on declining trend for the county by 30th September 2022.

• The Water levels in most water pans have declined below normal at 1-2(0-10%) across all livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is poor and depleted in pastoral and marginal mixed but fair in mixed farming livelihoods in both quality and quantity

• Livestock body condition is stressed in Marginal mixed and mixed farming livelihood zones but Critical in pastoral livelihood zones.

• Milk production is below average in Pastoral and marginal mixed livelihood zones. This is attributed to depleted forage and pasture conditions.

• Increased Livestock migrations towards the fall back grazing fields have been observed during the month.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade on declining trend. Attributed to decreasing prices of goat and increasing cereal prices due to market dynamics.

• Distances to water sources for households currently on an increasing trend and below averages compared to normal.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition currently on the increase compared to previous month.

• Copping strategy index for households is on increasing trend due high food prices and lack of enough food at household level. Might improve due to ongoing interventios by partners and government.