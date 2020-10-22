Kenya

Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase:Normal-Worsening

Biophysical Indicators

  • Biophysical indicators are showing declining trends outside the expected seasonal ranges.

  • Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of September 2020.

  • The September Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are above normal but on a declining trend across all sub-counties.

  • The Water levels in most water pans in pastoral were below normal at 4(40%-65%) in all livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • The forage condition is fair to poor in both quality and quantity.

  • Livestock body condition is good to fair in mixed and marginal mixed livelihood zones.

  • Milk production decreased to 3.5 litres across the livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair to poor forage and pasture conditions.

  • Normal Livestock migrations were reported towards the Delta.

  • Crop and livestock production is above average.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade are currently above normal range.

  • Distances to water sources for households currently below normal ranges.

Utilization indicators:

 The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 16.20%, which is above normal at this time of the year.

  • Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges but on an improving trend.

