Kenya
Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase:Normal-Worsening
Biophysical Indicators
Biophysical indicators are showing declining trends outside the expected seasonal ranges.
Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of September 2020.
The September Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are above normal but on a declining trend across all sub-counties.
The Water levels in most water pans in pastoral were below normal at 4(40%-65%) in all livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is fair to poor in both quality and quantity.
Livestock body condition is good to fair in mixed and marginal mixed livelihood zones.
Milk production decreased to 3.5 litres across the livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair to poor forage and pasture conditions.
Normal Livestock migrations were reported towards the Delta.
Crop and livestock production is above average.
Access indicators
Terms of trade are currently above normal range.
Distances to water sources for households currently below normal ranges.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 16.20%, which is above normal at this time of the year.
- Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges but on an improving trend.