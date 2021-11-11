Kenya
Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: ALARM-WORSENNING
Biophysical Indicators
Biophysical indicators are showing negative
trends away from expected seasonal ranges.
Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of October 2021.
The October Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura,Galole and Tana river subcounty are below normal and indicating moderate drought for the county with slight improvement.
The Water levels in most water pans were below normal at 3(15%-45%) in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is very poor and depleted in pastoral and marginal mixed but fair in mixed farming livelihoods in both quality and quantity.
Livestock body condition is stressed in mixed and critical in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.
Milk production is below average in Pastoral and marginal mixed livelihood zones. This is attributed to poor forage and pasture conditions.
Livestock have migrated towards the fall back grazing fields of Tana Delta.
Access indicators
Terms of trade on a decreasing trend due to increasing prices of maize and decreasing goat prices due to poor body condtions.
Distances to water sources for households currently above averages compared to normal.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition currently on the increase compared to normal. Copping strategy index for households is on an increasing trend due to below average milk and crop production. Indicating more households are currently food insecure.