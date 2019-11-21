21 Nov 2019

Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Oct 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Alert-Improving

Biophysical Indicators

  • Biophysical indicators show positive fluctuations towards the expected seasonal ranges.

  • Above average rainfall was received in the month of October 2019.

  • The October Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are above normal and clearly indicating improvements across all subcounties.

  • The Water levels in water pans have improved to above normal at 5(50%-85%) in mixed and marginal mixed livelihood zones. Water levels within pastoral livelihood zones are still below normal and most areas are still experiencing water stress.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • The forage condition is good to fair in both quality and quantity but expected to improve with the onset of the short rains. Outwards Migrations from Delta reported.

  • Livestock body condition is currently stressed but improving across all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is above normal given the prevailing forage and pasture conditions.

  • No Livestock deaths were reported in all Livelihood zones.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade are currently below normal range but improving.

  • Distances to water sources for households currently are above normal ranges. Pastoral livelihood zones still stressed.

Utilization indicators:

  • The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 16.60%, which is above normal at this time of the year.

  • Copping strategy index for households is above normal ranges but on an improving trend.

