Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal-STABLE

Biophysical Indicators

• Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends towards the expected seasonal ranges.

• Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of November 2020.

• The November Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are above normal but on a declining trend across all sub-counties.

• The Water levels in most water pans were above normal at 3(40%-70%) in Mixed and Marginal mixed all livelihood zones but below normal in Pastoral livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is fair in pastoral but good in mixed and marginal mixed livelihoods in both quality and quantity.

• Livestock body condition is good in mixed and fair to good in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.

• Milk production decreased to 3.8 litres across the livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair to good forage and pasture conditions.

• Normal Livestock migrations were reported towards the traditional grazing fields.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are currently above normal range.

• Distances to water sources for households currently stable compared to normal.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 16.9%, which is above normal at this time of the year.

• Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges but on an improving trend