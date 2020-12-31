Kenya
Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal-STABLE
Biophysical Indicators
• Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends towards the expected seasonal ranges.
• Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of November 2020.
• The November Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are above normal but on a declining trend across all sub-counties.
• The Water levels in most water pans were above normal at 3(40%-70%) in Mixed and Marginal mixed all livelihood zones but below normal in Pastoral livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage condition is fair in pastoral but good in mixed and marginal mixed livelihoods in both quality and quantity.
• Livestock body condition is good in mixed and fair to good in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.
• Milk production decreased to 3.8 litres across the livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair to good forage and pasture conditions.
• Normal Livestock migrations were reported towards the traditional grazing fields.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are currently above normal range.
• Distances to water sources for households currently stable compared to normal.
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 16.9%, which is above normal at this time of the year.
• Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges but on an improving trend