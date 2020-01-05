Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Biophysical Indicators

• Biophysical indicators show positive fluctuations towards the expected seasonal ranges.

• Below average rainfall was received in the month of November 2019.

• The November Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are above normal and clearly indicating improvements across all sub-counties.

• The Water levels in water pans have improved to above normal at 5 (65%-100%) in all livelihood zones. Water levels within pastoral livelihood zones are still below normal and most areas are still experiencing water stress.

Production indicators

• The forage condition is good to fair in both quality and quantity but expected to improve with the ongoing short rains. Outwards Migrations from Delta reported.

• Livestock body condition has improved across all livelihood zones.

• Milk production is above normal given the improved forage and pasture conditions.

• No Livestock deaths were reported in all Livelihood zones.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are currently below normal range but improving.

• Distances to water sources for households currently are above normal ranges. Pastoral livelihood zones still stressed.

Utilization indicators

• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 14.60%, which is above normal at this time of the year.

• Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges but on an improving trend.