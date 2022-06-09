Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: ALERT-WORSENNING

Biophysical Indicators

• Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends away from expected seasonal ranges.

• Light showers of rainfall were received in the month of May 2022.

• The May Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura and Galole sub-county are below normal but on declining trend for the county by 28th April 2022.

• The Water levels in most water pans were declining below normal at 4-5(45%-65%) across all livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is poor in pastoral and marginal mixed but fair in mixed farming livelihoods in both quality and quantity

• Livestock body condition is normal in mixed and moderate in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.

• Milk production is below average in Pastoral and marginal mixed livelihood zones. This is attributed to depleting forage and pasture conditions.

• Livestock migrations towards the fall back grazing fields have been observed during the month.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade on declining trend. Attributed to decreasing prices of goat and increasing cereal prices due to market dynamics.

• Distances to water sources for households currently on a increasing trend and below averages compared to normal.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition currently on the increase compared to previous month.

• Copping strategy index for households is on increasing trend due high food prices and lack of enough food at household level.