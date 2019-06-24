Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Alert-Improving
Biophysical Indicators
Biophysical indicators show negative fluctuations away from the expected seasonal ranges.
Below average rainfall was received in the month of May 2019.
The May Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are below normal and clearly indicating Bura, Galole and Tana Delta currently experiencing severe vegetation deficit compared to last month.
The Water levels in water pans have improved bust still below normal at 3 (16%-55%).
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is poor to fair in both quality and quantity but expected to improve if the rains are received. High influx of livestock have been reported to the few pockets of the county that received little rain.
Livestock body condition is currently stressed but improving in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.
Milk production is below normal given the prevailing forage conditions.
No Livestock deaths were reported in all Livelihood zones.
Access indicators
Terms of trade are currently above normal range and most households can temporarily afford major food commodities.
Distances to water sources for households currently are above normal ranges. Pastoral livelihood zones mostly affected.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 17.0%, which is above normal at this time of the year.
Copping strategy index for households is above normal ranges but on a worsening trend. meaning most households are food insecure