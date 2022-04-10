Kenya
Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: NORMAL-WORSENNING
Biophysical Indicators
• Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends away from expected seasonal ranges.
• No rainfall were received in the month of March 2022.
• The March Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura,Galole and Tana river sub-county are above normal but on declining trend for the county by February 2022.
• The Water levels in most water pans were declining below normal at 4-5(45%-65%) across all livelihood zones.