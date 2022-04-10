Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: NORMAL-WORSENNING

Biophysical Indicators

• Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends away from expected seasonal ranges.

• No rainfall were received in the month of March 2022.

• The March Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura,Galole and Tana river sub-county are above normal but on declining trend for the county by February 2022.

• The Water levels in most water pans were declining below normal at 4-5(45%-65%) across all livelihood zones.