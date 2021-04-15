Kenya
Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase:ALERT-WORSENING
Biophysical Indicators
Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends away from the expected seasonal ranges.
Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of March 2021.
The March Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura and Tana river sub-county are below normal and indicating moderate drought.
The Water levels in most water pans were below normal at 2(0%-40%) in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is poor in pastoral and marginal mixed but fair mixed livelihoods in both quality and quantity.
Livestock body condition is fair to good in mixed and fair to poor in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.
Milk production is currently below average across all livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair to poor forage and pasture conditions.
Abnormal Livestock migrations were reported towards the fall back grazing fields.
Access indicators
Terms of trade are currently above normal range but on a decreasing trend due in increasing prices of maize.
Distances to water sources for households currently above averages compared to normal.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition currently on the increase compared to normal.
Copping strategy index for households is on a decreasing trend due to onging interventions.