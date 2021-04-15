Kenya

Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase:ALERT-WORSENING

Biophysical Indicators

  • Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends away from the expected seasonal ranges.

  • Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of March 2021.

  • The March Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura and Tana river sub-county are below normal and indicating moderate drought.

  • The Water levels in most water pans were below normal at 2(0%-40%) in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • The forage condition is poor in pastoral and marginal mixed but fair mixed livelihoods in both quality and quantity.

  • Livestock body condition is fair to good in mixed and fair to poor in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is currently below average across all livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair to poor forage and pasture conditions.

  • Abnormal Livestock migrations were reported towards the fall back grazing fields.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade are currently above normal range but on a decreasing trend due in increasing prices of maize.

  • Distances to water sources for households currently above averages compared to normal.
    Utilization indicators:

  • The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition currently on the increase compared to normal.

  • Copping strategy index for households is on a decreasing trend due to onging interventions.

Related Content