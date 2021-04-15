Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase:ALERT-WORSENING

Biophysical Indicators

The Water levels in most water pans were below normal at 2(0%-40%) in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.

The March Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura and Tana river sub-county are below normal and indicating moderate drought.

Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of March 2021.

Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends away from the expected seasonal ranges.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

The forage condition is poor in pastoral and marginal mixed but fair mixed livelihoods in both quality and quantity.

Livestock body condition is fair to good in mixed and fair to poor in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.

Milk production is currently below average across all livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair to poor forage and pasture conditions.