Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase:Normal-Stable
Biophysical Indicators
• Most Biophysical indicators are still within the expected seasonal ranges.
• Showers of rainfall were received in the month of March 2020.
• The March Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are above normal and clearly indicating good vegetation conditions across all sub-counties.
• The Water levels in water pans were below normal at 4(45%-70%) in mixed and marginal mixed livelihood zones but 3(25-50%)in Pastoral livelihood zones. Water levels within pastoral livelihood zones are still below normal and some areas are still experiencing water stress.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage condition is good to fair in both quality and quantity but the hatched locusts will reduce the quantity and quality.
• Livestock body condition is good to fair across all livelihood zones.
• Milk production is below normal given the fair forage and pasture conditions.
• No Livestock deaths were reported in all Livelihood zones.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are currently above normal range.
• Distances to water sources for households currently below normal ranges.
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 14.50%, which is above normal at this time of the year.
• Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges but on an improving trend.