Kenya
Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: ALERT-WORSENING
Biophysical Indicators
Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends away from expected seasonal ranges.
Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of June 2021.
The June Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura,Galole and Tana river subcounty are below normal and indicating moderate drought for the county.
The Water levels in most water pans were below normal at 3(10%-40%) in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is poor in pastoral and marginal mixed but fair in mixed farming livelihoods in both quality and quantity.
Livestock body condition is fair to good in mixed and fair to poor in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.
Milk production is below average in Pastoral and marginal mixed livelihood zones. This is attributed to poor forage and pasture conditions.
Early Livestock migrations were reported towards the traditional grazing fields.
Access indicators
Terms of trade still above normal range but on a decreasing trend due in decreasing prices of maize and increasing goat prices.
Distances to water sources for households currently above averages compared to normal.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition currently on the increase compared to normal.
Copping strategy index for households is on an increasing trend due to below average milk production. Indicating more households are currently food insecure.