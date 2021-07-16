Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: ALERT-WORSENING

Biophysical Indicators

 Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends away from expected seasonal ranges.

 Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of June 2021.

 The June Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura,Galole and Tana river subcounty are below normal and indicating moderate drought for the county.

 The Water levels in most water pans were below normal at 3(10%-40%) in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 The forage condition is poor in pastoral and marginal mixed but fair in mixed farming livelihoods in both quality and quantity.

 Livestock body condition is fair to good in mixed and fair to poor in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.

 Milk production is below average in Pastoral and marginal mixed livelihood zones. This is attributed to poor forage and pasture conditions.

 Early Livestock migrations were reported towards the traditional grazing fields.

Access indicators

 Terms of trade still above normal range but on a decreasing trend due in decreasing prices of maize and increasing goat prices.

 Distances to water sources for households currently above averages compared to normal.

Utilization indicators:

 The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition currently on the increase compared to normal.

 Copping strategy index for households is on an increasing trend due to below average milk production. Indicating more households are currently food insecure.