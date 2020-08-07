Kenya
Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal-Stable
Biophysical Indicators
• Most Biophysical indicators are showing positive fluctuations towards the expected seasonal ranges.
• Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of June 2020.
• The June Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are above normal and clearly indicating good vegetation conditions across all sub-counties.
• The Water levels in water pans were above normal at 5(50%-85%) in all livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage condition is good to fair in both quality and quantity but the hatched locusts will reduce the quantity and quality.
• Livestock body condition is good to fair across all livelihood zones.
• Milk production remains stable at 3.7 litres across the livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair forage and pasture conditions.
• Normal Livestock migrations were reported towards the Delta.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are currently above normal range.
• Distances to water sources for households currently below normal ranges.
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 13.70%, which is above normal at this time of the year.
• Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges but on an improving trend.