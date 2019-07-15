Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Alert-Stable
Biophysical Indicators
- Biophysical indicators show negative fluctuations away from the expected seasonal ranges.
- Below average rainfall was received in the month of June 2019.
- The June Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are below normal and clearly indicating Bura and Galole currently experiencing severe vegetation deficit compared to last month.
- The Water levels in water pans remains stabled but still below normal at 3 (11%-40%).
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
- The forage condition is poor to fair in both quality and quantity but expected to worsen with the season coming to an end. High influx of livestock has been reported towards the Delta.
- Livestock body condition is currently stressed in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.
- Milk production is below normal given the prevailing forage conditions.
- No Livestock deaths were reported in all Livelihood zones.
Access indicators
- Terms of trade are currently below normal range and most households can temporarily afford major food commodities.
- Distances to water sources for households currently are above normal ranges. Pastoral livelihood zones mostly affected.
Utilization indicators:
- The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 16.60%, which is above normal at this time of the year.
- Copping strategy index for households is below normal ranges but on a worsening trend. meaning most households are food insecure