Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal-Stable

Biophysical Indicators

• Most Biophysical indicators are still within the expected seasonal ranges.

• Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of July 2020.

• The July Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are above normal and clearly indicating good vegetation conditions across all sub-counties.

• The Water levels in water pans were above normal at 4(50%-80%) in all livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is good to fair in both quality and quantity.

• Livestock body condition is good to fair across all livelihood zones.

• Milk production remains stable at 3.5 litres across the livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair forage and pasture conditions.

• Normal Livestock migrations were reported towards the Delta.

• Crop and livestock production is above average.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are currently above normal range.

• Distances to water sources for households currently below normal ranges.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 13.70%, which is above normal at this time of the year.

• Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges but on an improving trend.