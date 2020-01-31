Kenya
Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase:Normal-Stable
Biophysical Indicators
- Biophysical indicators show positive fluctuations towards the expected seasonal ranges.
- Below average rainfall was received in the month of January 2019.
- The January Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are above normal and clearly indicating very good vegetation conditions across all sub-counties.
- The Water levels in water pans have improved to above normal at 5(65%-80%) in all livelihood zones. Water levels within pastoral livelihood zones are still below normal and most areas are still experiencing water stress.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators) Production indicators:
- The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity but locusts invasion will reduce the quantity and quality.
- Livestock body condition has improved across all livelihood zones.
- Milk production is above normal given the improved forage and pasture conditions.
- No Livestock deaths were reported in all Livelihood zones.
Access indicators
- Terms of trade are currently above normal range.
- Distances to water sources for households currently are below normal ranges.
Utilization indicators:
- The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 12.25%, which is below normal at this time of the year.
- Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges but on a worsening trend.