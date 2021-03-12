Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase:ALERT-WORSENING

Biophysical Indicators

• Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends away from the expected seasonal ranges.

• Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of February 2021.

• The February Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura and Tana river sub-county are below normal and indicating moderate drought.

• The Water levels in most water pans were below normal at 2(0%-45%) in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is poor in pastoral but fair mixed livelihoods in both quality and quantity.

• Livestock body condition is good in mixed and fair to good in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.

• Milk production is currently below average across all livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair to poor forage and pasture conditions.

• Livestock migrations were reported towards the fall back grazing fields.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are currently above normal range.

• Distances to water sources for households currently below averages compared to normal.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition currently on the increase compared to normal.

• Copping strategy index for households is on an increase trend with households within pastoral livelihood zones employing both consumption and livelihood coping strategies.