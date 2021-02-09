Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase:Normal-STABLE

Biophysical Indicators

• Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends towards the expected seasonal ranges.

• Below average amount of rainfall were received in the month of December 2020.

• The December Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura sub-county are below normal and indicating moderate drought.

• The Water levels in most water pans were below normal at 3(25%-55%) in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is fair in pastoral but fair to good in mixed and marginal mixed livelihoods in both quality and quantity.

• Livestock body condition is good in mixed and fair to good in marginal mixed and pastoral livelihood zones.

• Milk production stablelised at 3.9 litres across the livelihood zones. This is attributed to fair to good forage and pasture conditions.

• minimal Livestock migrations were reported towards the fall back grazing fields.

Access indicators • Terms of trade are currently above normal range.

• Distances to water sources for households

currently stable compared to normal.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 16.4%, which is above normal at this time of the year.

• Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges but on a worsening trend.