Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: ALARM-WORSENING

Biophysical Indicators

 Biophysical indicators are showing negative trends away from expected seasonal ranges.

 No rainfall were received in the month of August 2022.

 The August Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana North-Bura, Galole and Tana Delta sub-county are below normal and on declining trend for the county by 30th August 2022.

 The Water levels in most water pans have declined below normal at 1-2 across all livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 The forage condition is poor in pastoral and marginal mixed but fair to good in mixed farming livelihoods in both quality and quantity

 Livestock body condition is stressed in Marginal mixed and mixed farming livelihood zones but Critical in pastoral livelihood zones.

 Milk production is below average in Pastoral and marginal mixed livelihood zones. This is attributed to depleted forage and pasture conditions.

 Increased Livestock migrations towards the fall back grazing fields have been observed during the month.

Access indicators

 Terms of trade on declining trend. Attributed to decreasing prices of goat and increasing cereal prices due to market dynamics.

 Distances to water sources for households currently on an increasing trend and below averages compared to normal.

Utilization indicators:

 The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition currently on the increase compared to previous month.

 Copping strategy index for households is on increasing trend due high food prices and lack of enough food at household level.