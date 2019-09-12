Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Drought Phase:Alert-Worsening

Biophysical Indicators

• Biophysical indicators show negative fluctuations away from the expected seasonal ranges.

• Below average rainfall was received in the month of August 2019.

• The August Vegetation Condition Index values for Tana River County are below normal and clearly indicating two sub-counties are currently experiencing moderate vegetation deficit compared to last month.

• The Water levels in water pans have reduced and below normal at 3(5%-45%).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is poor to fair in both quality and quantity but expected to worsen with the season coming to an end. High influx of livestock has been reported towards the Delta.

• Livestock body condition is currently critical in Pastoral and Marginal mixed livelihood zones.

• Milk production is below normal given the prevailing forage conditions.

• No Livestock deaths were reported in all Livelihood zones.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are currently above normal range and few households can temporarily afford major food commodities.

• Distances to water sources for households currently are above normal ranges. Pastoral livelihood zones mostly affected.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 14.20%,which is above normal at this time of the year.

• Copping strategy index for households is above normal ranges but on a worsening trend. meaning most households are food insecure.