Tana River County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicator

The County is currently experiencing Normal vegetation conditions in EWS classification.

Rainfall:

The county received normal offseasonal showers in this month recording 3.8 mm.

The vegetation condition. The 3-month VCI indicates that the County is currently experiencing an above normal vegetation greenness at 76.06. The values slightly decreased when compared to the previous month where the VCI was at 79.95. All the Sub Counties continues experiencing above normal vegetation greenness.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

Most livestock are currently along River Tana. A few herds were reported to have started to migrate towards the delta region.

The browse and pasture condition in the county remains good to fair.

The livestock body condition for both grazers and browsers are also good.

Milk production at household level is slightly reduced to 3.2 litres compared to that of the last month where the amount was at 4 litres. The milk production is above the normal average of 2.58 litres.

Access indicators

The average milk consumption in the county slightly reduced at 2 litres compared to the last month which was at 2.4litre. Milk consumption is currently above the normal 2012-2017 average of 1.8.

The average livestock distance to the water sources remained below the normal at 6.6 km in this month. When compared to the last month where it was at 6.1 km.

The return distance slightly increased.

Utilization indicators

The percentage of children under the risk of malnutrition in this month was at 11% compared to that of July which was at 14%. The poor nutritional status is attributed to poor milk production and consumption and also the lack of enough food in the household.